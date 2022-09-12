(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are exploring a state program designed to revitalize selected structures in local communities.
Meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Shenandoah City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to discuss requests for proposals for the Iowa Economic Development Authority's Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News interest has been expressed in seeking grant money from the program for renovating a targeted building in the downtown area.
"We kind of became aware of it," said Lyman, "and in discussing with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, they suggested that rather than just picking a project out of the blue, we ask the community to express their interest, and kind of show some groundwork here."
The IEDA's website states 40% of the funds are awarded to cities with populations under 1,500.
"It's an annual refunded thing," he said. "I think the maximum grant is up to $100,000 to rehab one commercial building per community, basically, and that there needs to be community investment, and you need to kind of tie that to how that will help kind of kick the community into gear, and that the work on your building will be a hub for community reinvigoration."
Also Tuesday night, the council holds a public hearing regarding a property at 202 North Wabash Avenue. Lyman says the property owner demanded a hearing after city officials deemed it a nuisance.
"Our city attorney has been pursuing that as a nuisance property," said Lyman. "The owner has asked for a hearing in front of the council. So, we'll be doing that."
Other agenda items include approval of an agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation for a bridge renovation on Southwest Road, a proposal to create a Parkwood Estates subdivision--coupled with construction of a cul-de-sac on the east end of Peppertree Drive, and approval of a Shenfest vendor fair and a 1st responders night out event.