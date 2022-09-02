(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are excited about the second full year of an alternative education program.
It's called IGNITE--which stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Combining online and hybrid learning opportunities, school officials launched the program at the height of COVID-19 two years ago, and continue to expand its opportunities. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green updated the program on KMA's "Morning Line" segment Friday morning. Nelson says IGNITE is available to K-12 students living in Iowa, and with computer capabilities.
"Any student who is eligible, and has the capacity to make a computer work," said Nelson. "You have to have some basic technology skills. Once we've identified a student who has that interest, if they have the dedication and support, and they're willing to connect online, and they're willing to work with our staff, Denise does a great job of counseling students and families to make sure it is a right fit. But, it's really about the support that is available to the student, and whether or not it's a student that we can serve."
Green says IGNITE serves a wide range of students, from special needs pupils to those wanting CTE or college prep courses. She says students work with school officials to tailor specific programs meeting their needs.
"I meet with the parents and the student, and kind of see what they want for their education," said Green, "whether they want CTE, whether they're a homeschool student and need some curriculum--just kind of talk to them about what their plan is."
From 35 students the first year, IGNITE's enrollment has grown to approximately 120 K-12 students in year two. Nelson says the program's enrollment extends beyond Shenandoah.
"Our district boundaries have been expanded," she said. "That's wonderful for enrollment. We've had students who have lived in Mount Pleasant. We even served a student who lived in Ankeny for a period of time."
Green has IGNITE has expanded into classes offered through Tarkio Tech and Iowa Western Community College.
"We are currently sending students--about 20-to-22 students--down to Tarkio Tech, " she said. "And, they are taking anything from welding, advanced welding, nursing and computer and tech program. Iowa Western offers the regular curriculum classes, the core curriculum classes to our kids online. They also helped us expand our CTE through our housing project, our construction project that we're doing."
Shenandoah CTE students continue to work on the renovation of property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue. Anyone with questions regarding IGNITE can call Green at 712-246-4727.
You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson and Denise Green here: