(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials are hailing another successful year of a nontraditional education program.
Approximately 181 students were enrolled in the district's IGNITE program during the 2022-23 school year. IGNITE stands for Inspire Greatness, Never-ending, Imagination and Tailor-made Education. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson and IGNITE Program Coordinator Denise Green recapped the program's second full year on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning. Nelson says IGNITE combines online learning online and hybrid learning opportunities, with an emphasis this past year on work-based experiences.
"One of the pieces that we're developing, and we've been a lot of time on in recent months has been really developing the work-based learning component," said Nelson, "and tying the work-based learning component together. But, it allows a lot of different options for students to attend high school."
Green says the program's enrollment grew in the middle of the school year. In addition to Iowa's new open enrollment laws, Green says IGNITE's alternative education approach lured students in all grade levels.
"Other students are looking for a nontraditional way in kindergarten through 12th grade for education--and parents are too," said Green. "It's very flexible. There's a lot of parents that have different job hours, and it allows them to see their students and work with their students."
Many high school students also attended classes at Iowa Western Community College and Tarkio Tech. Green says their partnership is vital to the program.
"Tarkio tech is a one-year program for any of the areas that they do," said Green. "So, we sent students in welding, HVAC and I.T. this year. The students will come out with a certificate that is nationally-certified. It's just huge for those kids that do that, and go into those areas."
Green hopes the program's enrollment continues to grow in the 2023-24 academic year. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Kerri Nelson and Denise Green here: