(Shenandoah) – A recent study by the Iowa Hospital Association estimates that Shenandoah Medical Center has a $32.6 million impact on the area’s economy.
This study examines the jobs, income, retail sales and sales tax produced by hospitals and the rest of the state’s health care sector. The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data on the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey of Hospitals and with software that other industries have used to determine their economic impact.
The report shows that, in 2020, Shenandoah Medical Center generated 303 jobs that added $32,691,618 to the Page County economy. In addition, because of the jobs that are created by Shenandoah Medical Center, retail sales in the area for consumables are estimated to be increased by $6,527,644 annually and an additional $391,659 in state sales tax revenue is generated.
The study found that Iowa hospitals directly employ over 76,000 people and create over 144,000 jobs either directly or indirectly tied to hospitals throughout the state. As an income source, hospitals provide $5.3 billion in salaries and benefits and generate another $8.6 billion through multiple other jobs that depend on hospitals. In addition, because of the jobs that are created either directly or indirectly to hospitals in Iowa, retail sales for consumables are estimated to be over $2 billion annually and an additional $126 million in state sales tax revenue is generated.
Shenandoah Medical Center CEO Matt Sells stated, “Shenandoah Medical Center is very proud of the economic benefit that it is able to provide to the local economy. We believe that the existence of rural hospitals is critical to the long-term economic success of Southwest Iowa. Despite dealing with the adversity of a worldwide pandemic over the past year, we have been blessed to continue to look for innovative ways to meet the needs of our patients in Shenandoah, Sidney, Tabor, and the surrounding communities. We are grateful for the support of our communities and look forward to serving the residents of Southwest Iowa for years to come.”