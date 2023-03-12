Microphone

(KMALand) -- Several local schools competed at the IHSSA State Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday. Below are results.

Shenandoah

Straight ones (1, 1, 1)

Reggie Haynie - Poetry, Coming to Terms with Myself

Kaitlyn Widger - Solo Musical Theatre, “Maybe I Like It This Way” from The Wild Party

Carter Phipps - Storytelling, “Brownie on the Funny Farm”

Mixed one (1, 1, 2)

Robin Burton - Solo Musical Theatre, “I Love Play Rehearsal” from Be More Chill

Mixed two (1, 2, 2)

Reggie Haynie - Reviewing, “Over the Garden Wall”

Straight twos (2, 2, 2)

Adrian Gutschenritter - Poetry, Fairytales

Nali Green - Acting, “The Button”

Nali Green, Improvisation

Stanton

Preston Carpenter competed in radio news announcing and received a 1, 2, 2, with an overall rating of two. Axel King competed in spontaneous speaking and received a 1,2,2, with an overall rating of two.

Red Oak

Straight ones (1, 1, & 1):

Lauren Dean (After Sinner titled Foot Lovers?)

Josie Rengstorf (Expository titled I Need More)

Grace Goldapp (Solo Musical Theatre titled I’m Breaking Down)

Griffin Eubank (Improv)

Stef Medina (Storytelling titled The Big Toe)

Mixed ones (1, 1, & 2):

Tessa Rolenc (Prose titled Please Follow Me)

Madi Parker (Poetry titled Ginny and Georgia)

Tessa Rolenc (Acting titled I’m Not Okay)

Josie Rengstorf (Solo Musical Theater titled I Want the Good Times Back)

Mixed twos (1, 2, & 2):

Michelle Grass (Literary Program titled What is Beauty?)

Straight twos (2, 2, & 2):

Tony Filpi (radio news)

