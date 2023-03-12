(KMALand) -- Several local schools competed at the IHSSA State Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday. Below are results.
Shenandoah
Straight ones (1, 1, 1)
Reggie Haynie - Poetry, Coming to Terms with Myself
Kaitlyn Widger - Solo Musical Theatre, “Maybe I Like It This Way” from The Wild Party
Carter Phipps - Storytelling, “Brownie on the Funny Farm”
Mixed one (1, 1, 2)
Robin Burton - Solo Musical Theatre, “I Love Play Rehearsal” from Be More Chill
Mixed two (1, 2, 2)
Reggie Haynie - Reviewing, “Over the Garden Wall”
Straight twos (2, 2, 2)
Adrian Gutschenritter - Poetry, Fairytales
Nali Green - Acting, “The Button”
Nali Green, Improvisation
Stanton
Preston Carpenter competed in radio news announcing and received a 1, 2, 2, with an overall rating of two. Axel King competed in spontaneous speaking and received a 1,2,2, with an overall rating of two.
Red Oak
Straight ones (1, 1, & 1):
Lauren Dean (After Sinner titled Foot Lovers?)
Josie Rengstorf (Expository titled I Need More)
Grace Goldapp (Solo Musical Theatre titled I’m Breaking Down)
Griffin Eubank (Improv)
Stef Medina (Storytelling titled The Big Toe)
Mixed ones (1, 1, & 2):
Tessa Rolenc (Prose titled Please Follow Me)
Madi Parker (Poetry titled Ginny and Georgia)
Tessa Rolenc (Acting titled I’m Not Okay)
Josie Rengstorf (Solo Musical Theater titled I Want the Good Times Back)
Mixed twos (1, 2, & 2):
Michelle Grass (Literary Program titled What is Beauty?)
Straight twos (2, 2, & 2):
Tony Filpi (radio news)