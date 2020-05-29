(Shenandoah) -- An Illinois man faces charges after being arrested in Shenandoah Friday.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of West Sheridan Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for a criminal mischief report. Following an investigation, officers arrested 24-year-old Quienton Jolliff of Centralia, Illinois. Jolliff was arrested on charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief, providing false identification to law enforcement officers and public intoxication.
He was taken to the Page County Jail on $900 bond.