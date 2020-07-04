(Mound City) – Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Holt County Friday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on northbound Interstate 29 a mile north of Mound City. Authorities say a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by 46-year-old Shanna Baumgart of Belleville, Illinois traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck the emergency crossover and went airborne. The front of the vehicle then struck the median, overturned into the passing lane of I-29, and returned to the median, before coming to rest on its passenger side facing south in the median.
Baumgart and a passenger, an 11-year-old juvenile, were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St.Joseph—Baumgart by LifeNet Helicopter, the juvenile by Atchison-Holt Ambulance. Mound City Police, the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance, and the Mound City Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.