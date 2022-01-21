(Mount Ayr) -- Mounting student and staff sickness has made for an unscheduled interruption in the Mount Ayr School District's schedule.
Earlier this week, the Mount Ayr School Board voted to cancel classes in the district Monday through Wednesday of next week. Mount Ayr School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News the closings are due to mounting absences of students and instructors from a variety of illnesses--including COVID-19.
"Right now, basically, we've been kind of watching data over the last several days," said Shaffer. "We've seen a spike in some of our student and staff illnesses--not just COVID, but additional illnesses as well, such as influenza. Then, you have your other illnesses that maybe aren't specified. But, overall, that would be the main rationale. And, when you compile all those factors where you have students gone, staff and the difficulty of filling staff spots when they're absent, and the shortages of the subs, we've kind of compiled all those things."
As of Wednesday, 20 of the high school's students--or 7%--were out with positive COVID tests, while an additional 25 students were out with unspecifed illnesses. Sixteen percent of the high school's students were out as of Friday. Fifteen elementary students--or 4%--were absent with COVID as of Wednesday, with eight students--or 2 %--out with influenza. An additional 44 elementary students were out with unspecified illnesses, for a total of 19%. At the same time, he says Mount Ayr is experiencing the same shortage of substitute teachers as other area districts.
"It's difficult to find subs," he said, "but, overall, we've been fortunate. We do have a good number of folks in our community willing to help us out and sub. But, yeah, it kind of becomes an all-hards-on-deck sort of scenario, where you have teachers leaving their (positions), whether it be Title or TAG, instructional coaches, you know, everybody kind of stepping up and coming out of their roles and cover, so that we can continue with our learning every day."
Shaffer says the three-day shutdown will allow for more extensive cleaning of the district's buildings in an effort to stop the spread of germs.
"Yeah, we do, obviously hope to provide a deeper clean, with nobody in the building for a few days," said Shaffer. "Hopefully, that gives the buildings an opportunity to get rid of any other illnesses or germs that might be sitting out there, and bring the kids back on Thursday."
In addition, Shaffer says students and staff will be asked to wear masks for two weeks after returning from the break. The superintendent says the district must do everything it can to stem the tide of sickness.
"The school board felt that the one, maybe, extra layer of mitigation that could be put out there--the masking--hopefully would help," he said. "If this makes sense, if we can get everyone to commit to that for the next seven-eight days of school that we have, hoping to then kind of get ahead of the current momentum, with the number of illnesses, and so forth."
While data regarding immunizations isn't available, Shaffer says numerous staff members are vaccinated for COVID. The three days missed next week will be made up at the end of the school year.