(Imogene) -- The town of Imogene is buzzing with a big celebration that's been several years in the making.
On July 9, the St. Patrick Catholic Church is putting on their "Bless Our Heritage" Jubilee. The agenda for the celebration includes a 5K walk/run, children's games, Mass, food, and even a fireworks show. Along with honoring the church, the day will highlight Imogene's history. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Laurie McGargill says it'll be a busy but entertaining time for the town.
"We'll have historical displays," said McGargill. "There are going to be carnival games, a couple of bounce houses, a slip and slide. So, it's going to be a full day of activities."
Other activities include a tribute to local service members, the Shamrock Days softball tournament, a ping pong ball drop, and a variety show. An all-class reunion for the graduates of the St. Patrick Academy and Faith Formation will also take place Saturday morning. McGargill says attendees will even be able to view the beautiful Heritage Garden at the church, which was the vision of long-time parishioner Margaret Laughlin.
"It's a shamrock-shaped courtyard made of over 800 engraved bricks and pavers and bordered by a walking rosary," said McGargill. "Besides being just a beautiful addition to our church campus, it's also used to conduct living rosaries, be an area of reflection, and it's attracted many visitors to our church."
Residents of Imogene are no strangers to hosting numbers of visitors to their neighborhood. Churchgoers flock to the church every Sunday to partake in worship. McGargill says sharing the parish, whether it be during the jubilee or weekly fellowship, is always a heart-warming time.
"It's just a pulsating community, there's lots of enthusiasm," said McGargill. "I don't think Father Hayes when he became our first permanent pastor in 1888 realized what a landmark our church would be. The St. Patrick Church campus is really his legacy, so we're really proud of that."
Although the celebration doesn't begin for a few more weeks, reservations for Saturday's dinner are needed by Monday, June 20. To reserve your seat or find the complete list of happenings, follow along on the St. Patrick's Imogene Facebook page or visit stpatrickchurchimogeneiowa.weebly.com. You can hear the full interview with Laurie McGargill below.