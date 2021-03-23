(Shenandoah) — An Imogene man was arrested following a traffic stop in Shenandoah Tuesday morning.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says deputies initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Ferguson Road and North Center Street around 2 a.m. on an unregistered mini motorcycle pulling a trailer. Authorities say neither the motorcycle nor the trailer had any lights.
Following an investigation, authorities arrested 42-year-old Jon Dawson Roberts for driving while barred, habitual offender. He was taken to the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond pending further court proceedings. More charges are pending and the Shenandoah Police Department assisted with the arrest.