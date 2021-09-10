(Imogene) -- The first annual Ho-Tu Music Festival will be kicking off festivities this weekend.
The inaugural music festival will be taking place in midtown Imogene, on a newly built stage with the Shamrock Theater. Speaking on the "KMA Morning Show," organizer Joe Nebel says the two-day festival will be full of action.
"Friday night we're going to kick things off at 6 p.m., when music starts, and then on Saturday we'll come back at a 4 p.m. start time, and gates will open a couple hours before then," Nebel said. "We are excited, and we've had a lot of support here locally, and everyone's excited to finally get something going here after the long COVID break."
Nebel said the festival likely would have taken place last year, but similar to the rest of the country, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed many plans to this year.
Friday night's performance will include the "Haymakers," and performances from the "Union County Strings," and picker Jalan Crossland. Nebel says Saturday will include some more local flavors for the audience.
"Jeff Slater, and then of course everybody knows George McGargill, he will be there too," Nebel said. "I just talked to George, and he said he's getting the dust brushed off the guitar and been practicing a little bit. He says he's excited to be there."
Other Saturday night performances include Kip Attaway, from Wyoming, a reappearance from Crossland, and closing the show will be a group many people will be familiar with.
"Then we'll close out with 'The BelAirs', they're probably the most famous group we have in the lineup, they've been around for a while," Nebel said. "They're out of that Kansas City area too, and they do a great job."
On top of the music festivities over the weekend, Nebel says there will also be a number of other activities for people to attend.
"We've got free camping and parking, plenty of it, (but) once again, bring your own chairs," Nebel said. "There will be a beer garden on site, the Emerald Isle will be taking care of that, and we appreciate their help. Also, the Fremont County Cattlemen will be there, serving some ribeye and hamburgers, and they do a great job."
Gates on Friday open at 4 p.m., with music beginning at 6 p.m., and Saturday gates will open at 2 p.m., with music beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the gate for $15 for those who didn't purchase ahead of time. More information on the music festival can be found on the Ho-Tu Music Festival Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Joe Nebel on the KMA Morning Show below.