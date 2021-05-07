(Des Moines) -- Republican leaders in the Iowa House and Senate, as well as Governor Kim Reynolds, continue to work on a tax plan compromise to finish up the 2021 legislative session.
Senate Republicans have thrown their support behind a compromise brought by Reynolds to lawmakers this week, while House leadership continues to negotiate. Getting a tax plan in place is one of the last hurdles remaining to ending this year's session, which was originally scheduled to end April 30th. Reynolds' plan would automatically trigger income tax cuts that were passed in 2018, eliminate the inheritance tax and shift funding of mental health services from local property taxes to the state's general fund.
"Iowa has the 12th-highest property taxes in the nation, and we're the only state that levies them statewide to pay for mental health services," said Reynolds. "It's time that we changed, and that's actually something that I was working on with the Invest in Iowa last year and it's something we've been talking about for a long time."
The major sticking point appears to be the shift in mental health funding. Democrats joined Republicans in the House in supporting a tax plan that would not shift the funding source, saying the uncertainty of what a state-run system would look like is concerning. Reynolds says state-funded mental health would work similar to Medicaid funding with performance-based contracts for providers.
"It will set out what the expectations are, what the outcomes are that we're trying to achieve," said Reynolds. "Then there will be a remediation component of that. We do that with the managed care providers. If they are not meeting certain benchmarks or certain expectations, then we can withhold funding."
Reynolds says the system would also include provisions that would increase mental health funding automatically if state revenues increase in a given year. She says part of the additional money could also be used by the state's mental health regions to work on improvements.
"They would make a proposal, come together, present it to the Incentive Fund Board and say this is dollars that come in from the private sector, here's what we can do as a region and here's the additional that we believe we would need to help us launch it and sustain it going forward," said Reynolds.
On a larger scale, Reynolds says she feels her proposal will leave Iowa in a good financial position, even after cutting income and property taxes.
"Projections show that even with modest revenue growth and the implementation of this tax relief compromise, Iowa will still be in a strong fiscal position with our cash reserves full and robust ending balances," said Reynolds. "Local governments in Iowa -- both cities and counties -- are set to receive nearly $1.2 billion in federal ARP funding. All of this will ensure our readiness to overcome unforeseen circumstances just as we've successfully done throughout the pandemic."
House Republicans have passed a number of departmental budget bills -- the other hurdle remaining in the session -- but Senate leadership has said they will not take up any more budgets until a tax compromise is reached.