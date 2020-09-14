(KMAland) -- 4-H looks forward to the future after an odd county fair season.
Now that the county fair season has reached its conclusion 4-Hers across KMAland get set to focus on next year's projects and activities.
“In 4-H kids learn by doing with positive adults and friends in a fun and safe setting,” Youth Program Specialist for 4-H Youth Development for the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Hallie Robinette said.
Robinette also explained some of the benefits of being in 4-H.
“Our 4-H clubs create a culture of learning where everyone is involved in a collective effort of understanding through active learning experiences. All through all these different project areas that we offer,” Robinette said.
To join 4-H you can contact your county extension office or you can go to the 4-H website at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h. Robinette explained the excitement for the future.
“Everyone’s really excited for this new year to start even though it looks a little bit different right now with everything going on. Everyone is ready to get going whether we are doing things virtually or face to face with social distancing. We still have things planned out and ready for the new year,” Robinette said.
To hear the full interview with Hallie Robinette click below.