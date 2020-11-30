(Rock Port) -- Students and staff returned to the classrooms in the Rock Port R-2 School District Monday.
Rock Port School Superintendent Ethan Sickles tells KMA News in-person learning resumed in the district after two weeks, when increasing COVID-19 cases in Atchison County forced a switch to virtual learning. Sickles hopes instruction can continue in school buildings through the beginning of winter break.
"Hopefully, things will be good from here on out," said Sickles. "It's hard to believe, but in just three weeks, we're back to winter break. We're hoping to get through these three weeks strong, and do in-person learning the entire time."
It was the first switch to remote learning since last spring, when schools in Missouri were ordered closed because of the coronavirus pandemic's initial thrust. This time, Sickles says students and staff were better prepared for instruction via laptops.
"Overall, we're just more comfortable with it from our staff level," he said. "The students are certainly more comfortable with it, as well. A lot of them like the technology, so it's not as big a deal to them. They like being home, being a little bit more free, sometimes. But, at the same time, the majority of them, or almost all of them, stress how much they missing being in the building, too, to see their friends, and those kinds of things."
Sickles says the student and instructor numbers are almost back to full strength following the two-week remote learning period.
"Now, I realize the Thanksgiving holiday could change that in the near future, just being around some other people," said Sickles. "But, we hope people were conscious of that, and took care of that. Currently, on the list of those that have to stay out, it's a very small number for both."
For the most part, Sickles says staff members have followed COVID-19 mitigation efforts to stay safe outside of the school buildings. It's a different story as far as students.
"The students, I don't know if they realized it as much," the superintendent said, "until it got here to the seasons, as far as sports. You know, we were pretty lucky through football, and through volleyball. But, you know, if a teammate has it, and that knocks out your entire team to where you can't practice, I think that opens up a lot of eyes.
"We've got a lot of kids that work on weekends, and those kinds of things, and they just can't avoid everything. But, I do think everybody's efforts to mitigate their circumstances, and kind of be a little more careful around, I think that is on the forefront of their minds," he added.
Sickles says junior high and high school basketball has resumed in Rock Port, as well. Wrestling, however, is sketchy, as many of the weekend tournaments scheduled for the next month have been canceled.