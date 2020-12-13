(Des Moines) -- Even with the election season mostly in the rear-view mirror, Iowa still is dealing with the COVID-19 surge.
A local mental-health expert says people are bound to feel more stress these days, and warns that not addressing it could create physical health problems.
Anecdotally, providers across the state have seen an increase in people reaching out for help, said West Des Moines psychologist Dr. Warren Phillips. The effect has come in waves, he said, starting with panic, then depression and isolation -- and eventually, more anger. If these symptoms develop into chronic stressors, Phillips said, they eventually can take a toll on a person's physical health.
"It can contribute to high blood pressure, overeating, smoking, physical inactivity," he said. "It becomes a risk factor for heart disease."
Phillips said one way to counteract stress is meditation, even if it's informal. He also suggested regular exercise -- a simple walk, maybe combined with a phone chat with a loved one.
Nationally, according to the American Heart Association, one in three Americans reports being worried or depressed, and more than half of U.S. adults say COVID-19 has negatively impacted their mental well-being.
If symptoms linger to the point where they affect daily routines, Phillips said, that would be a good point to seek professional help. In Iowa, he said, that isn't always easy because of provider shortages in rural areas.
"We find folks in our rural communities are at increased risk of a variety of stress-related negative outcomes," he said.
That shouldn't deter anyone from seeking help, Phillips said, adding that tele-counseling can be beneficial in those situations. The Iowa Psychological Association can help people find the closest provider.
Meanwhile, the Heart Association has a list of tips for coping with stress on its website.