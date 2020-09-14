(Treynor) — The son of President Trump says his father is the right man to lead the country through the next four years.
At a campaign event in Treynor Monday, Donald Trump Jr. touted his father’s record in his first term as a prime example for electing him to four more years. Trump Jr. says Democratic Candidate Joe Biden is too liberal for America.
"You're not Moderate Joe with Kamala Harris as your VP," said Trump Jr. "You're not Moderate Joe with 'Beto-hell-yeah-I'll-take-your-AR-15' as your gun czar. You're not Moderate Joe stealing Bernie Sanders' platform. That's literally his policy. That is a radical, Marxist policy. The Democrats are no longer Democrats. They're now the Communist Party."
Trump Jr. also attacked Biden on his record as a politician prior to running for president, saying the only true export under Biden as Vice President was the American Dream.
"We have taken it from Americans and sent it to places like China, under the watchful guise of Joe Biden," said Trump Jr. "For 50 years, he's been telling us if we make them really rich and successful, maybe they'll be like us."
Trump Jr. also acknowledged civil unrest, much like he did in a speech during the Republican National Convention. He says calls to defund the police will further exacerbate the problem.
"What happened to George Floyd should not have happened," said Trump Jr. "We recognize that, but do you think defunding the police is the way to fix that problem? Or do you think it forces good cops with experience into retirement, while creating a void for young, immature cops with no experience to fill that gap. You have a big void to fill so now you probably lower the standard. Do you think that helps or hurts the problem? I think it throws fuel on the problem."
Trump Jr. says blaming his father for civil unrest in parts of the country is wrong.
"This is going on in Democrat states with Democrat governors in Democrat cities with Democrat mayors and Democrat city councils that have been under Democrat rule for in some cases up to 100 years," said Trump Jr. "Donald Trump did that? You know what's worse than COVID-19? Trump Derangement Syndrome."
Trump Jr. called on those in attendance to become active campaigners this cycle.
"Whatever you would do on November 4th if you woke up and Joe Biden -- which means Kamala -- was president, Chuck Schumer had the Senate and Nancy Pelosi retained the gavel in the House, whatever you would do then, do it now," said Trump Jr. "Because this election isn't in 50 days, it's right now. States have already mailed out ballots. Make the phone calls. Knock on doors. Volunteer. We don't have the benefit of billions of dollars in the media. What we have the benefit of is hard-working Americans who have had enough, who want to live their American dream. We have you guys."
Trump Jr. appeared alongside other local Republican candidates at the event, including David Young. The former Congressman is running against Democrat Cindy Axne to get his old job back in House District 3. He criticized Axne’s voting record, saying she votes with her party too often.
"She's taken advantage of a new House rule that Speaker Pelosi jammed through that says other members can vote for other members," said Young. "A guy from Maryland named Jamie Raskin has been voting for this district. Have you ever met Jamie Raskin? You better call him up. He's been voting for you. The good news is that early next year, neither Cindy Axne nor Jamie Raskin are going to be representing this district, because we are going to win it back. We're up in the polls."
Other speakers included State Representative Jon Jacobsen and State Senator Dan Dawson. The event was part of a busy week for Trump Jr. that includes stops in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.