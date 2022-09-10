(Shenandoah) -- Despite inclement weather forcing the cancellation of two races, the 2022 Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon was held Saturday in Shenandoah.
After the start of the marathon and relay races, lighting in the area of the course forced organizers to cancel the two events.
But, the half marathon was completed and Charles Smith of Omaha won in 1:24:07. Adam Little of Omaha and Kevin Brown of Adair rounded out the top three with times of 1:27:13 and 1:28:13, respectively. Emalie Clement was of Omaha the highest finishing female runner in fourth place coming in at 1:29:19.
The full results of the half marathon can be viewed here.