(KMAland) -- All three incumbent state senators representing KMAland counties retained their seats in Tuesday's general election.
In the 12th State Senate District -- which includes Mills, Fremont, Page, Montgomery, Taylor and Ringgold counties -- Incumbent Republican Mark Costello of Imogene defeated Democratic Challenger Joey Norris by just over 11,000 votes. It's the second win this year in an election for Costello, who held off a primary challenge from Richard Crouch in June.
"I'm just very appreciative I have an opportunity to serve the people of this district and the people of Iowa," said Costello.
Costello says he looks forward to returning to Des Moines in January to help guide Iowa through the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recovery.
"We are going to have a number of new senate members and getting to know them and trying to figure out where everyone fits together," said Costello. "Just getting back to work when everyone gets back together in January and I'm already talking to people, it never really stops as a senator working on things."
Meanwhile, Republican Dan Dawson won a tight race in the 8th State Senate District in Pottawattamie County, defeating Democrat Steve Gorman 12,388-to-11,343 votes. In the 10th State Senate District, which includes parts of Cass, Adair, Guthrie and Dallas counties, Incumbent Republican Jake Chapman of Adel outdistanced Democratic Challenger Warren Andrew Varley by nearly 10,000 votes.