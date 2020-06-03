(KMAland) -- Two incumbent Republican state lawmakers both wrapped up their party's nomination Tuesday night, albeit in different fashions.
Dave Sieck, the incumbent in House District 23, had little trouble in defeating challenger Charlotte Dunnett 3,995-to-820. Sieck was first elected to the Iowa House in a special election in 2015 and will seek his third full term in November. He says he appreciates the overwhelming support from constituents.
"I sure appreciate getting the nod again from all the Republicans in my district to get to run in the general election," said Sieck. "I'm excited about that, and I'm honored to have this opportunity once again for the fourth time."
The 23rd District includes all of Mills and Fremont counties, as well as the northern half of Montgomery County. The district was among those most heavily hit during the flooding of 2019. Sieck says he is hoping to continue to work on issues stemming from the flooding.
"I just continue to ask for the support of everybody in the district so I can continue to work on getting past this 2019 flood that seems to never let up with the levies and housing and all the other things," said Sieck. "And then we threw in this whole COVID deal, which just occurred this spring. A lot of people are hurting from that, so I'm glad that I get another shot to run for the general election and continue to help the people here in my district make progress on all the things that have happened in the last two years."
No Democrat ran in the 23rd District primary race. Meanwhile, a tight race for the 12th State Senate District came down to the last few counties, but Incumbent Mark Costello held off a challenge from long-time Mills County Supervisor Richard Crouch for the Republican nomination, winning 59%-to-40%.
"I'm very pleased, and I'm really grateful for all the people that did vote for me," said Costello. "I was really pleased that the people of Page County gave me a really big win. That really was gratifying, so thank you."
Costello will have a Democratic challenger in the November General Election, as Joey Norris was unchallenged for his party's nomination. Before he turns his attention to the next election, Costello is among the incumbent lawmakers who will be in Des Moines Wednesday to resume the 2020 legislative session. He says lawmakers have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time.
"We're going to really try to push through a lot of bills and get done with some of the things we all agree on and try and finish up in a week and a half or so," said Costello. "I'm a little nervous about protestors and stuff at the Capitol, I hope it doesn't cause any problems."
The 2020 primary surpassed the all-time turnout record in Iowa for a primary election. Unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office show over 522,000 ballots were cast Tuesday, easily passing the previous record of 449,490 ballots in 1994.