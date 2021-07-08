(St. Joseph) -- Northwest Missouri escaped the brunt of fatal traffic crashes over the long July 4th holiday weekend.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports seven traffic fatalities statewide for the period beginning at 6 p.m. last Friday and ending at 11:59 p.m. Monday. That's down from a total of 15 fatalities during that same weekend in 2020--when many Americans stayed home due to COVID-19. Nineteen accidents and 11 injuries were reported in the patrols' Troop H section, covering the northwest corner of the state--but no fatalities. Sergeant Jake Angle is public information and education officer with the patrol's St. Joseph post. Angle tells KMA News last weekend was relatively quiet in terms of accidents--despite an increase in vehicles on the roads over last year.
"It seemed like traffic was up a little bit," said Angle. "People were, I think, out traveling, obviously wanting to be with family and see friends, and celebrate the 4th. But all in all, it went pretty smoothly in northwest Missouri. We had zero fatalities, which is a good thing."
Angle believes an increased presence of troopers and enforcement of traffic laws during the holiday was a factor in having fewer accident deaths.
"We had a lot of cars out there on the roadway," he said, "a lot of troopers out there working hard, enforcing the law, being seen, but also out there assisting motorists. We had several motorists' contacts, where people needed assistance broke down for different reasons, and various things like that. So, obviously, strict enforcement, but also service to the public."
Angle notes some disturbing trends in the accidents covered by the patrol, including an increase in speeding.
"Speed is one of the major contributing factors when we talk about traffic crashes," said Angle. "Our officers are out there every day, working those crashes. It's a rare crash where speed is not marked as one of the probable contributing circumstances to those traffic crashes. So, it's major concern, it's a major issue. It's one that we focus our enforcement on heavily, to make sure people are obeying the speed limit."
Another increasing factor is the number of motorists killed or injured in crashes while not wearing seatbelts.
"If you look at the number of those people that were unrestrained," he said, "you know, that number has gotten as high as almost 70%. It's usually in the middle 60's. Here lately, it's been in the middle to upper 60s. The percentage of people killed in traffic crashes weren't restrained. So that automatically begs the question: what would those numbers look like if we could just convince people every time they get into a car to wear their seatbelt?"
Statewide, troopers worked 312 traffic crashes, including 124 injuries. In terms of boating, the patrol covered 12 boating crashes, including four injuries and one fatality.