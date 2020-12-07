(Tabor) – Authorities are trying to determine who stole an ATM machine from a bank in Tabor.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Tabor Police are investigating the burglary at the Glenwood State Bank’s Tabor location that took place between Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Authorities say a male subject entered the bank’s lobby at approximately 8:47 p.m., then left the area. Two males returned at approximately 12:30 a.m. and removed the ATM from the lobby.
The suspects were described as white males wearing camouflage jackets. Anyone with information should contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424.