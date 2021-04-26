(Griswold) -- Cass County, Iowa officials are asking for the public's help in tracking down suspects in a recent burglary.
Information posted on the Cass County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page indicates the burglary took place at a residence south of Griswold on Highway 48. Items stolen include multiple 5,000 watt air conditioning units, a microwave and a red push mower. Damage was also reported to vehicles parked on the property, as well as the residence's doors.
Anyone with information on the burglary should contact the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 712-243-2206.