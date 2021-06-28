(Shenandoah) -- Page County officials are asking for the public's help in investigating a deadly house fire that occurred in early May.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office is investigating a fire that occurred just after 9 p.m. on May 2nd, approximately seven miles south of Shenandoah. The fire killed the occupant of the home -- 61-year-old Robert Beach Jr. Palmer says the fire and death are being investigated as suspicious.
Palmer says his office is aware that Beach legally purchased an AR-15 style weapon a few weeks prior to the fire. Authorities are asking the citizen that sold Beach the gun to come forward, so that law enforcement can obtain the weapons identification information.
Investigators are also looking for information regarding the fire, including anyone who was in the area May 1st or May 2nd. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at (712) 542-5193.