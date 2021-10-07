(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County late Wednesday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on Interstate 80 northeast of Minden shortly after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 2006 Freightliner driven by 47-year-old Ramone Worthy of Fremont, Nebraska failed to move over for a stationary utility vehicle in the right lane, then failed to stop in an assured clear distance. Worthy's semi struck a trailer pulled by a 2012 Chevy truck driven by 18-year-old Keeton Pfaffenberger of Holdingford, Minnesota. Pfaffenberger's vehicle then struck a male subject who was outside his vehicle. Worthy's vehicle came to rest in the traveled portion of I-80 blocking both lanes, while Pfaffenberger's truck came to rest in the right lane of the interstate.
Pfaffenberger and 36-year-old Travis Juno of St. Cloud, Minnesota, were taken to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital--Pfaffenberger via Neola Rescue, Juno by Minden Rescue.