(Villisca) -- One person was injured in a weekend accident in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 4th Street in Villisca Saturday. Authorities say a black 2009 Chevy Malibu driven by William Lewis of Villisca was westbound on 4th Street when he failed to yield at a stop sign. Lewis' vehicle struck a blue 2017 Jeep Compass driven by Amanda Johnston of Villisca that was southbound on 4th Avenue.
Lewis was taken to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Neither driver was cited in the accident.