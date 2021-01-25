(Maryville) -- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Saturday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 148, 2 miles north of Maryville at around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2020 John Deere Gator driven by 65-year-old Gary Stiens of Maryville was southbound on 148 when it slowed to make a left turn into a private driveway. Stiens' vehicle was rear-ended by a 2015 Ford Focus driven by 23-year-old Kole Thompson of Bedford.
Stiens, Thompson and a five-year-old juvenile passenger in Thompson's vehicle were taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Department, and fire departments from Maryville and Pickering assisted the patrol at the accident scene.