(Red Oak) -- One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak late Wednesday afternoon.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred at the intersections of North Broadway and Walnut Street shortly after 5:30 p.m. Police say a 2005 Chevy Impala driven by 19-year-old Dashon Fussell of Red Oak was westbound when he failed to yield the right way from the stop sign on Walnut. Fussell's vehicle was broadsided by a southbound 2006 Chevy 2500HD pickup driven by 83-year-old Michael Norris of Red Oak.
Fussel suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to the hospital. He was also cited for failure to yield the right of way. Red Oak Fire and Rescue assisted Red Oak Police at the scene.