Accident

(Red Oak) -- One person suffered possible injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak late Wednesday afternoon.

Red Oak Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of North Broadway and Cherry Street at around 3:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1997 Honda Accord X driven by 58-year-old Tammy Glasgo of Elliott was stopped at the intersection when a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 31-year-old Brent Davis of Villisca stopped behind it. Police say Davis' vehicle rear-ended Glasgo's vehicle after Davis noticed vehicles in the turn lane moving.

Glasgo was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with possible injuries.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.