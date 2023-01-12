(Red Oak) -- One person suffered possible injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Red Oak late Wednesday afternoon.
Red Oak Police say the accident occurred near the intersection of North Broadway and Cherry Street at around 3:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1997 Honda Accord X driven by 58-year-old Tammy Glasgo of Elliott was stopped at the intersection when a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 31-year-old Brent Davis of Villisca stopped behind it. Police say Davis' vehicle rear-ended Glasgo's vehicle after Davis noticed vehicles in the turn lane moving.
Glasgo was taken by Red Oak Rescue to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital with possible injuries.