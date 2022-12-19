(Red Oak) --- For almost half a century, KMAland residents have included the Baird family's Christmas lights display on their holiday itinerary.
From a simple string of lights donated to Montgomery County farmer Jack Baird, the display morphed into a vast menagerie of decorated buildings and animated characters. And, a steady stream of vehicles drove past the Baird residence at 1233 E Avenue north of Red Oak Sunday evening, when KMA News got a close-up glimpse at the entire operation. Jack Baird's son Chris tells KMA News visitation has been brisk since the display was lit for the first time this season December 10th.
"The first Saturday night we turn them on is always real busy--then Sunday night," said Baird. "Then, during the week, people got activities going on, and it kind of slows down. It kind of gives us a little time to kind of work with them and fine tune things, without a big crowd of people."
Though passersby see a brilliantly-lit display ,Chris Baird is the first to tell you the annual assembly work involves painstaking work. Practically the entire family is involved in the effort, which begins in early fall.
"Sandy (Severn)--Dad's partner of many years--she usually starts the first of October when it's nice and warm, and does all the low-down work," he said. "Then, as we get done with harvest, my brother and I and brothers-in-law start working on different parts of it. I need to mention my wife helps out, too, Christine. She retired from teaching a few years ago. She started helping with it--now, she actually thinks it's fun. She tries to help out on things she doesn't think I get quite right. So, it's kind of fun working together on that now--another person that's involved with it."
Though Jack Baird has been less involved in the display the past few years due to health conditions, Chris says it's still important to him and the whole family.
"It's become a really big part of our family," said Baird. "And, it's really important to our dad. As he gets older and stuff, he can't help the way he used to, but he's still involved in changing bulbs inside. He likes daily checkups on what we get done, and what we have left to do, and how that looks. We can take pictures with modern-day phones, and bring in and show him different things we've done."
And, Chris hopes the family will continue the tradition of outstanding holiday decorations for future generations to enjoy.
"It's amazing where we're at during the year," said Baird. "People will make a connection with the Baird's lights. That's what makes it fun, is how many people have seen it, and bring their own children. There's people three or four generations that just keep coming, and that's what makes us want to do it."
KMAland residents still have time to see this year's display. Lights at the Baird farm are turned on every night from 5-to-10 p.m.--weather permitting--until New Year's Night. More information is available from the Baird's Christmas Lights Facebook page.