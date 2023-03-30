(Rock Port) -- Major facilities improvements in the Rock Port R-2 School District are in the hands of voters next week.
Among the items on Tuesday's general municipal election ballot is a $6.5 million bond issue covering a myriad of proposed projects for Rock Port's K-12 complex. Topping the priority list is demolition of the quarter-century old dome structure with a modern school facility complete with new classrooms. Rock Port School Superintendent Dr. Ethan Sickles tells KMA News the dome has outlived its usefulness.
"It's 24 years old," said Sickles. "The life expectancy was only expected to be 20 years. We've gotten to the point where it's either time to put in some money into it, or it's going to nickel and dime us, or we've got to build a new structure that would benefit our students, staff and community a lot longer down the road."
But, the dome's replacement is just one project. Sickles says the new structure would include a central library/media center for K-12 students, replacing the separate libraries for elementary and high school.
"Libraries--or now that they're called media centers--have come a long ways," he said, "even over my time as an educator. The technology components in a media center now, and some of those offerings that we just cannot do in our current library settings, is exciting for our students. This new one will be just one media center for the entire district, and offer things that we currently cannot offer from preschool, kindergarten, all the way up to our seniors."
Also included are upgrades to the elementary wing, including new locker room and storage space, plus new flooring for the cafeteria.
"It's definitely the old school cafeteria that has a variety of uses," said Sickles. "Not only do we feed our kids here most of the day, we use it as a gymnasium some of the day. We have some P-E and recess activities, as well as afterschool practices. One of the changes we'd like to see here is some new flooring that's updated, and a little bit safer for our students and the community."
Sickles says approval of the bond issue by a 4/7ths supermajority--or 58%--would mean no tax increase for the district's voters, since the district paid off previous bond issues.
"When we say 'no tax increase,'" he said, "the levy amount stays the same, so people's taxes stay the same. What changes is the length of the bonds as far as payoffs. Currently, our bonds would be paid off in 2033, at the current rate. This would push that out to 2043. However, as aggressive as we have been paying off things early here lately, I don't think that 2043 is a true, accurate number. It would probably be earlier than that. But for now, that's what's on paper, we would be able to extend the bonds out for those next 10 years."
Polls are open at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port and elsewhere in Atchison County Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.