(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School students and staff are getting a wintertime shot of spirit this week.
It's a tradition unlike any other (but, no, we're not talking about that event in Augusta).
And, competitors face off for honor and glory (nope, we're not talking about the Olympics).
We're talking about Shenandoah High School's Winter X Games. Each day this week, fun and games have dominated the school's "Power Hour," as classes compete in a series of wild and wacky contests inside the Mustang Gym. Coupled with the famed dress-up days, the students vie for points in the pursuit of the coveted Spirit Stick--sort of the X Games Holy Grail. Lindsey Lundgren is a science and agriculture instructor, and the high school's student council advisor. Lundgren tells KMA News Winter X Games was created about a decade ago as a way to inject school spirit during the winter doldrums.
"Winter X Games actually started with a different advisor many years ago as a fun way to come together and show school spirit during the winter," said Lundgren. "Everybody comes together this way with kind of the same idea as Homecoming, with challenges between grade levels. It's a way to kick off winter during the dead time."
Lundgren says the week also pays tribute to the high school's winter sports activities--including basketball, wrestling and bowling. Shenandoah High's student council organizes each X Game activity. Senior Emma Olson is SHS student council president. Olson says students appreciate the much-needed diversion in the school year.
"Everyone just kind of gets into a funk during the winter months," said Olson. "They're coming here from break, and they don't want to be here anymore. So, this kind of helps cheer them up and gets their spirit back intact."
Junior Adrian Gutschenritter says the celebration also invokes a sense of togetherness amongst the student body.
"It makes me, as a student, prouder to be a part of the school, with the student life," said Gutschenritter. "It feels like we're all bonding kind of like bonding as a family--if that makes sense--to do extra stuff like this."
Lundgren says the madness culminates with the coronation of the Winter X Games Queen and King Friday night between the girls and boys varsity basketball games.
"The senior reps, and then each grade level also had a representative," she said, "as well as FFA and FCCLA. They'll all come out and be recognized, and then the new king and queen will be crowned."
Topping Winter X Games is the winter dance at the high school gym Saturday evening at 8.