(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue, ushering in a new era for the district's facilities.
After two years of construction work hampered by issues involving COVID-19, bad weather and supply delivery delays, school officials, staff and students alike are celebrating the completion of major upgrades at the junior-senior high school and elementary buildings. Administrators recently gave KMA News a tour of the finished projects to gauge how the improvements will impact the district's education for years to come. Our tour began with Sidney Junior-Senior High School, where visitors face a new entryway, complete with a new security system and revamped office area. Sidney Secondary Principal Kim Payne is among those appreciative of the security upgrades.
"Previously, anyone could enter the buildings," said Payne, "and they'd have free reign in the building. Now, everyone is contained in the office until we let them into the building. The safety of students is the biggest concern."
Other changes include new flooring in the commons area, plus new meeting and classrooms. Payne says the new classrooms took the place of portable units.
"The reasons the new classrooms are important is we previously had a portable that sat outside," she said, "so students would walk outside into three different classrooms to get into the portable. Now, everyone stays in the building--which is super nice."
Another new feature is the gymatorium--a dual purpose facility complete with foldout bleachers for athletic events, and a stage for musical or dramatic practices and performances. Perhaps the jewel of the junior-senior high upgrades is the Career Technical Education, or CTE addition. In addition to an FFA classroom, the CTE wing includes spaces for welding and automotive instruction. Payne says the addition eliminates the need for transporting students to another facility for CTE classes.
"The biggest benefit right now having them housed here is that we are not busing kids out to our football field, and our old CTE building," said Payne. "Approximately 12 minutes of lost instructional time every class period. I had a second-year teacher last year--which was first year out here. She told me within the first two weeks, she said, 'I didn't know I had so much extra time."
In addition to vehicle maintenance, Payne says students learn the business side of automotive work, as well.
"They're working with, like the business class, and creating invoices--those types of things," she said. "So, they are cross-curricular in doing that, instead of the business office creating those. So, it's all real world for these kids."
In part two of our special series, "Inside the Sidney School Projects," we'll check out the improvements at Sidney Elementary School.