(Sidney) -- Back in November, 2019, voters in the Sidney School District approved a $10 million bond issue for renovation and expansion of the district's facilities. In part two of a series of reports on the district's recent building upgrades, we take a stroll inside the district's elementary building--the site of an incredible transformation.
In many respects, walking through Sidney's renovated elementary facility is like walking through a new building with a new learning environment. For example, the main entrance is now in another location on the building's south side. And, just like at the junior-senior high school, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News visitors must pass through a new security system before reaching the building's revamped offices.
"One of the biggest things we did was make sure the buildings are secure and safe," said Hood. "As you saw when you came in, everybody has to be buzzed into the office. No one can get into the building without coming into the office--that's a big part of that. Redistributing some of our space, making it more student friendly and staff friendly are probably some of the other things."
Visitors will also see other improvements--such as new kindergarten classrooms, and an old locker storage area converted into a music room. Sidney Elementary Music Instructor Wendy Widger says both teachers and students, alike, enjoy the upgrades.
"I had really tiny windows in my old room," said Widger, "so I love these windows. It's super nice. It's a great space. We're really enjoying it."
Another eyeopener is the new-look Cowboy Cafe. With new flooring and tables, Sidney Elementary Principal Shannon Wehling says some students believe the old cafeteria is now a four-star eatery.
"The first day that the kiddos came in with the brand new tables, in particular," said Wehling, "I had a couple of small kiddos ask me for a menu. They asked me if they were sitting at a restaurant now, which was fabulous. They oohed and awed, and they loved it. It makes for a greater community for students. They sit across from each other, and can talk to each other at a round table, which we're all about connections here at Sidney. It's been fabulous."
Other attractions include the renovated library, new preschool rooms, and improved esthetics like new hallway flooring and freshly-painted walls, making for a brighter look throughout the building. Hood says other improvements are those you can't see.
"Energy efficient lights," said Hood. "Updating our heating and cooling system--some of those things were done, as well. A lot of those above-the-ceiling things that people don't realize happened. But, that was a big improvement in this building here at the elementary--the new lighting, air conditioning, heating and stuff."
While work at the elementary and junior-senior high school is all but completed, issues with the district's football stadium are still pending.