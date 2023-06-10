(KMAland) -- Marketing and sales in the beef industry have changed significantly over the last 20 years, as there is more utilization of online and video sales.
Jack Ward, Executive Vice President of the American Hereford Association, explains.
“Over two million head of feeder cattle in ’22 were sold through video sales. When you start doing that, and buyers or consumers aren’t necessarily seeing the product before they buy them, you have to be very honest with them upfront. Ethics and integrity are so vital.”
The bottom line, Ward says, is putting integrity and ethics at the very highest level when doing business. Ward also talked about how technology has progressed in the industry over the years, aiding in genetic advancements.
“When I came to Hereford 20 years ago, we were running genetic evaluations twice a year. It took about three weeks to get the data put together and cleaned up to put into the evaluation and took another few days to actually run the evaluation and then to look at it afterwards.”
Today, Ward said AHA along with many other beef breed associations run genetic evaluations weekly.
“Within those genetic evaluations, we not only have pedigree information and phenotypic information, but we also have progeny information, and now genomics- a set of markers that go in there. It is all used at the same time, simultaneously, and we do those weekly.”
Ward says that the industry will continue to receive pressure to produce more with less, so advocating for that product is critical.
“You have got to be at the table. You need to have somebody at the table to share that story.”
That’s Jack Ward, Executive Vice President of the American Hereford Association.