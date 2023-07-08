(KMAland) -- The statewide turnout of Nebraska registered voters in the 2022 general election was roughly 55%.
Now it is possible to see where turnout was nearly 80% and where it was below 30%.
Civic Nebraska has an interactive map it calls "TROVE" (Tool to Reflect Overall Voter Engagement) with color codes showing the state's 500-plus census tracts based on voter turnout. Clicking on a tract also reveals a pop-up box with extensive demographic data about the area.
Daniel Bennett, rural civic health program manager for Civic Nebraska, said they especially hope communities with low turnout will use the information to bring about positive change.
"We want to use it as a starting point for conversations," Bennett explained. "Like, why might that be that voter turnout is lower there? Do they get visits from candidates? Did their parents vote? Or, how might what it takes to get out and vote when you have a lot of other things going on, kids to take care of, contribute?"
Bennett noted they used voting data from the Secretary of State's Office and demographic information from the U.S. Census Bureau to look for correlations. Among those they found is the percentage of high school graduates in a community had a higher correlation to voter turnout than did the percentage of college graduates. They also found a strong correlation between having all vote-by-mail ballots and high voter turnout. Users can search TROVE by address, ZIP code or county.
In addition to individuals and communities, Bennett emphasized they hope people running for elected office will utilize the information TROVE provides.
"We hope that people do see the opportunity to expand whatever coalition it is that they're trying to build by engaging these areas of our towns and communities and engaging where voter turnout has maybe historically been lower," Bennett outlined.
He added they would welcome "friendly competitions" between communities based on what TROVE reveals.
"You know, if Scottsbluff and Gering were trying to outdo each other in voter turnout, I think that's great," Bennett said. "And that's one of the things that maybe people will look for -- how do I do, compared to the town down the street, or the town we always play in football."
Bennett stressed neighborhoods and counties undervoting risk seeing their issues being underrepresented.