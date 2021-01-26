(Council Bluffs) -- Most major highways and interstates resembled skating rinks in KMAland during Monday's winter storm.
Heavy snow and high winds made for dicey and dangerous traveling conditions, putting state law enforcement officers to the test. Statistics released Tuesday morning indicate the Iowa State Patrol covered 82 crashes across the state between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Of those incidents, 79 involved property damage, with three personal injury accidents. The patrol also handled 282 motorist assists.
Trooper Ryan DeVault is public education officer for the patrol's Council Bluffs post. DeVault tells KMA News calls regarding slide offs were numerous on the interstates in southwest Iowa.
"We had multiple state troopers that were working all of the major interstate systems, for the most part," said DeVault. "I know it started down in southwest Iowa. Down in Fremont County, it seemed to be a problem spot most of the day starting mid-to-late morning--somewhere in that area. Multiple semi slide offs, as well as cars. I would say Pottawattamie and Cass counties along Interstate 80 that were majorly impacted, and kept us busy."
DeVault says off-duty troopers were called in to help handle the additional accident calls. While describing the snow as light and fluffy, DeVault says most tire tracks iced up, making roads and interstates 100% ice and snow covered across the region.
"There were times where it felt like you could see the pavement--and it was the pavement," he said. "But, as soon as you tapped your breaks at all, you were going to be in a slide. So, that became an issue. With the surface conditions, and the cold and the way that the wind blew that light snow across the road, it just made it difficult for the DOT to put anything on the roadway."
Though conditions began to improve after sunrise Tuesday morning, and Iowa Department of Transportation crews were making progress in some areas, DeVault says some parts of the interstate were still iffy.
"It's still a little bit of a dangerous situation," said DeVault, "because you could possibly be driving close to interstate speeds--some wet pavement, currently as we speak--then all of a sudden, you know, you hit a quarter-to-a-mile of complete snow and ice pack, still."
DeVault urges motorists to continue using caution if they must travel the next two days. Click the available links here to access road conditions in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.