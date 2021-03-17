(Bartlett) -- A Papillion woman faces drug and traffic violations in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Emma Faith Smith was arrested Tuesday afternoon for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of marijuana, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, interference with official acts and several traffic offenses. Shortly before 3:20 p.m., deputies with the county's K-9 unit stopped a 2008 Honda Civic near the Bartlett exit on Interstate 29 for a traffic violation and an excessive number of passengers. Authorities say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Papillion.
Smith is being held in the Fremont County Jail on $3,900 bond. The Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff's office with the call.