(Red Oak) -- The search continues for Montgomery County's new information technology director.
Recently, the county's board of supervisors set interviews for its next two meetings July 6th and 13th for three perspective candidates for the opening. Supervisors Chair Donna Robinson tells KMA News two IT experts will join the supervisors as part of an interview committee.
"The committee will be comprised of the entire board of supervisors," said Robinson, "As well as Beau Boeye of Boeye Tech and Design, who's our interim (director) and helping us with IT coverage for now. Beau will also sit in on those interviews. Then, we are going to have a representative from Solutions, which is a software company that we use out of Spencer, Iowa. They are also planning to send someone down to go through this interview process."
Robinson says it's important to have some expertise on the interview committee.
"IT, as you know, is a very fine-tuned department," she said. "It's not something that all of us are experts in, and we are going to lean on a couple experts in the field to help guide us through this."
Board members are searching for a successor to Ryan Ernst, who resigned last month after accepting a position with Midwest Data/FMTC of Stanton.