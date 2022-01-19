(Shenandoah) -- Representatives from an energy development company are expected to present plans for a wind turbine project to the Page County Board of Supervisors next week.
Invenergy is proposing a 200-megawatt wind power generation facility in Page and Fremont counties. Dubbed the Shenandoah Hills Wind Energy Center, Invenergy says the project has been in development since 2017. If approved, Invenergy says construction would start at the end of 2022, with the goal of having the project operational by the end of 2023.
The presentation next week to the Supervisors is expected to be informational only, with no action taken. Following review, the supervisors would then be able to vote on the project in early February.