(KMAland) -- One energy company is nearing its application submission for a wind turbine project that would cover portions of southwest Page and southeast Fremont Counties.
Invenergy is moving forward with their wind project coined "Shenandoah Hills,'" which would straddle the Page and Fremont County lines south of Shenandoah and extend to the Missouri border. The energy company met with the Page and Fremont County Board of Supervisors for an informational meeting last month. However, Invenergy's Mark Crowl tells KMA News development for the project has been ongoing since 2016, mainly ensuring the transmission grid would stay intact with the addition of the growing wind project.
"Ever since 2016 we've been stepping through that with the grid operator and myself," Crowl said. "In addition to that after we started gaining a significant footprint, we corresponded and worked with the Iowa DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and local consultants to study the area from an environmental perspective."
Crowl reiterated the project already has over 270 landowners who have agreed to house the project. He says there were three main reasons why the company chose the respective location.
"One of the major factors is availability of transmission capacity on the grid, and another is a top-tier wind source which Iowa is really famous for," Crowl said. "And the third and most critical factor is willing landowner participation. So we have all of our over 270 landowners that really want to see this project move forward."
The over 200-megawatt project is estimated to generate around $2 million annually in property tax payments to the counties, along with $3 million each year in landowner payments. He says this is a big reason why they've been able to get as much buy-in as they have.
"As a way to diversify their income, to their existing farm portfolio, their existing farming operation, it just helps provide stability and a firm foundation for their family through time," Crowl said. "For me specifically, and certainly the company of the project, that's a huge benefit that we're looking to bring to the area supporters of the project."
Despite concerns raised at the informational meetings for non-participating neighboring landowners, Crowl assured that the company has done as much outreach as possible and will continue to do so through the project's subsequent phases.
Crowl says the company is finishing its permit application and expects to file with both counties within a month. The counties would then hold a public hearing before approving or denying the project.