(Farragut) -- As plans become more precise for a potential wind project in southern Page and Fremont Counties, residents will have another chance to have their questions answered in a public meeting Monday.
Invenergy, a Chicago-based energy company, is set to host a public meeting Monday at 7 p.m. at the Waterfall Wedding Venue in Farragut regarding its proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm. Plans call for a roughly 246-megawatt farm covering over 40,000 acres straddling the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. Mark Crowl is a development manager with Invenergy. Crowl tells KMA News the hope is for the meeting to serve as an open house for questions from participants and non-participants.
"I'll be able to talk and provide some details about our project and we're also going to have subject matter experts in a given field to be there to answer questions in a bit more of an intimate session," said Crowl. "It's really going to be an opportunity that if you have any questions about any topic related to wind energy in general or our project specifically, you'll be able to get that answered there on Monday."
Currently, the project is anticipated to house 64 potential turbine locations, with 28 in Page County and 36 in Fremont County. Crowl says each turbine takes up anywhere from a half-acre to an acre of land. While the project has stayed the same for the most part, Crowl says there have been some slight tweaks to accommodate specific concerns.
"There was a particular group of folks in the area that had some concerns with turbines located close to them and they've got some family members with particular needs," said Crowl. "We were able to make some adjustments to the layout to accommodate that specific landowner."
He says Invenergy is attempting to reach out either in person or by notice to non-participating landowners within a half-mile of the project.
Crowl says proponents of the project are optimistic about the opportunities the nearly $2.2 million in annual tax revenue between the two counties could bring.
"tax revenue that could go to the roads or infrastructure in the county that might not have been available without a project like this, in addition to having our project fit in with the agricultural nature that is largely Page and Fremont County," said Crowl. "It provides our participants specifically a way to diversity their revenue stream and some certainty and security for their farming operation now and into the future."
Previously, Crowl said the project is expected to generate nearly $3 million in landowner payments annually. Meanwhile, Crowl says the energy company has been working to address concerns about the project from residents on a one-on-one basis.