(New Market) -- State officials have confirmed natural causes were the culprit after a death investigation in New Market.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to perform a welfare check at 205 Main Street in New Market. Upon arrival, deputies entered the home to find 70-year-old Kevin Woldruff deceased inside his home. Woldruff was then transported to the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
After performing the autopsy, the State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Woldruff's cause of death as natural causes. Agents from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation assisted the Taylor County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.