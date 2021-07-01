(Greenfield) — State officials have opened a suspicious death investigation after a body was discovered near a rural road in Adair County.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and deputies with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office announced the investigation Thursday after the body of an adult was discovered along a road in the southeast corner of the county. Authorities say they are treating the death as suspicious in nature and that there is no known threat to the public at this time.
No further information has been released.