(Shenandoah) – Another entity has purchased a vacant Shenandoah manufacturing facility.
In a press release Friday, officials with LS Commercial Real Estate Service, Incorporated announced the acquisition of the former Eaton Manufacturing building located at 1600 Airport Road in Shenandoah by “an investment client with more than 30 years of experience acquiring and redeveloping industrial properties.”
Eaton Corporation closed operations in the building in the third quarter of this year, and the building was vacant when the sale transaction was completed. LS Commercial officials say the new owners are making improvements to the building, and are making space available for lease to companies located in the region.
More than 366,000 square feet of space is available for lease. Amenities inside the building include air conditioning, significant electric power, gas, water and sewer infrastructure, a large main office and showroom area and office pods located throughout the building, among other things. Officials say the new owner can provide leased space to accommodate many size requirements ranging from 20,000 to 290,000 square feet.
The release further states companies have already started to lease space within the building, while other companies actively engaged in discussions for space within the facility.