(Des Moines) -- Older Iowans will soon be able to call a statewide hotline to help schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced that beginning Tuesday, Iowans over the age of 65 can call the state's 211 hotline to be connected to a vaccine navigator. Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, the state has used the 211 number as a resource with information about the virus. Reynolds says this new service will add about 75 navigators to help connect older Iowans with a vaccine provider.
"This service is only for adults 65 and older who are in need of scheduling support because they don't have access to a computer or aren't comfortable using one," said Reynolds. "It's also available to those who may not have a family member, friend or neighbor who can assist them or they haven't yet been successful in getting an appointment, even after several attempts to schedule one."
Melissa McCoy is the director of the 211 call center. She says the navigators will take some basic information before scheduling an appointment.
"Callers will be asked for their full name, birthdate, phone number and email address if they do have one available," said McCoy. "We will work with them to schedule both their first and second dose appointments at a Hy Vee Pharmacy that is most convenient to them. Individuals will learn which brand of the vaccine they will receive at their appointment."
Reynolds announced the service in response to a large number of older Iowans struggling with the online scheduling systems of various providers. McCoy says her office was able to assist a number of older residents who asked for help through their neareast area agency on aging.
"We've had tremendous luck in reaching out to those who had signed up through their AAA in the last couple weeks, and getting them signed up for their appointments through Hy Vee Pharmacy," said McCoy. "They've been very, very thankful to receive a call back, even if they had already got vaccinated, they were just happy to know that their AAA were able to pass their information onto us and even for us to reach back out to ensure that that was a closed loop."
The vaccine navigators will not be able to cancel or reschedule appointments -- that must be done by the patient by contacting the pharmacy. The 211 center will be able to connect older Iowans to resources for transportation to an appointment.