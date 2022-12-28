(KMALand) -- The Iowa 4-H Foundation has opened applications for its annual 4-H scholarships.
The Iowa 4-H Foundation exists to “provide financial resources for youth development through 4-H,” and the mission continues with the scholarship fund, according to foundation coordinator Mary Clancy.
“The Iowa 4-H Foundation is an entity all on its own that raises funds to be used in the 4-H program,” Clancy said. “Whether that be scholarships or camperships, whether it be providing funding for kids and programs, it’s there for anything that has a 4-H clover attached to it in the state of Iowa.”
With its longstanding history of producing contributing members of the workforce and communities in Iowa, the Iowa 4-H Foundation receives support from past members who’ve experienced the impact of 4-H firsthand.
“Foundation donors are basically 4-H alumni who, as young adults and maybe even 4-H parents themselves, have found the benefits of 4-H,” Clancy said. “They learned that they’ve grown a lot through the 4-H program. With community service, leadership and communication skills that they’ve all gained as they were 4-Hers, they want to give back to the program.”
Given the local nature of the scholarship program, donors and program directors alike are given a front row seat to see the impact the financial support makes on recipients everyday.
“It’s a fabulous feeling to see those 4-Hers graduate from whatever college they happen to be in,” Clancy said. “Right now, I’m able to see them as they graduate from Iowa State University, and then advance on to live their lives. We’ve had 4-Hers come back and say ‘that [scholarship] really made the difference for me on whether I was going to attend the next semester or not.’”
Even though students attending Iowa State University are often awarded these scholarships, the fund is available to any Iowa 4-Her attending an in-state school, whether it be a land-grant or private university.
Any Iowa high school senior who is involved in a local 4-H chapter or any 4-H alum who is currently attending college is eligible and encouraged to apply for these scholarships. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2023.
For more information, visit iowa4hfoundation.org and click the ‘scholarships’ tab.
Hear the full interview with Clancy below.