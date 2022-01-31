(Des Moines) -- The 2022 Iowa Ag Expo is slated to begin Tuesday and run through Thursday.
Tom Junge, Iowa Ag Expo Director, appeared on the KMA Morning Show on Monday. Junge says farmers will have chance to find out more about many areas of the agriculture industry.
“Seminars each day and that schedule is out on the website Iowa and I guess we're also doing a career exploration event this year so that students coming in from various areas of Iowa and giving them different previous presentation with some scholarship information working in the ag industry,” Junge said. “So, we have that going on. What we're looking at here is like we have probably over 1,300 exhibitors personnel that are here every day. We really feel like we have a lot of expertise in that area of agriculture.
"So, farmers are a little bit more about micronutrients or biologicals or anything or spraying even the people come in and ask about spraying tips using some simple things. And so, basically everything that they really want to know about agriculture, they can find someone to help them on it.”
Junge says those who pre-register get a discount.
“Basically, you can go online and you can get $5 off, all the way up to walking into the show. And what we do is we work with Agrisource so they do finding attention surveys so they can try to help farmers try to figure out planting for next year," Junge added. “And so we do a little survey, it's a really short survey, and they say $5 and just print off a coupon and bring it in."
The discount includes day of purchase, if you buy the ticket before you arrive.
The expo gets started at 9 am on Tuesday-Thursday, and ends at 4 pm on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The expo wraps up at 3 pm on Thursday.
For more information about this year's expo, go to IowaAgExpo.com.
You can hear the full interview with Junge below.