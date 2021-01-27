(Des Moines) -- Iowa is receiving an increase in coronavirus vaccine doses within the next week.
That's according to Governor Kim Reynolds, who announced at her weekly news conference Wednesday morning that the federal government is increasing each state's vaccine allocation by 16%, beginning with next week's shipment. Reynolds learned of the pending increase during a conference call with Biden Administration officials earlier this week.
"In Iowa, this should equate to an additional 6,300 doses," said Reynolds. "They did say that the increased amount is guaranteed through the next three weeks. We were also informed that the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA next month. This is a single dose vaccine, and it will greatly simplify and speed up that vaccination process."
Reynolds says the state is making good progress in vaccinating as many Iowans as possible.
"Last week, when I announced the updates to phase 1B, including the expansion of vaccine eligibility for adults age 65 and older," she said, "many counties that had already completed IA vaccinations, and had doses available, had immediately moved into that next phase. So, I would like to thank those local public health departments, and the vaccine providers for moving ahead."
Even with the announced increase, the governor says the nation's current vaccine supply can't keep up with the high demand.
"I know that that can be frustrating to hear," said Reynolds. "I know Iowans are very eager to get vaccinated, and put COVID-19 behind them, but that time is coming, and we need to remain patient."
Reynolds says just 46 days ago, not a single dose of COVID vaccine had arrived in Iowa yet. Since then, she says more than 200,000 vaccines have been administered in the state--just nine months since the first positive coronavirus case was identified in Iowa.