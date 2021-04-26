(KMAland) -- In recognition of Modernism Month in April Mid-Century Modern Home tours are being provided across the state.
The Iowa Architectural Foundation and Iowa Mid-Century Modern are collaborating to bring four professionally-produced Mid-Century Modern Home Tours to celebrate Modernism Month. Links to the virtual tours are to be released to ticket holders, one per day, starting on April 26. Executive Director for the IAF Claudia Cackler appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program on Monday morning and explained the reasoning behind this event.
“Mid-Century Modern is a design movement that is really hot right now. People are looking back to the 50s and 60s to get a simpler more open plan with lots of windows,” Cackler said. “People are really appreciating the design features of those homes.”
The tour will feature four homes. One in Oskaloosa, one in Indianola, and two in Des Moines. The virtual tour will be led by their homeowners, who will share their experience of living in, restoring or renovating, caring for, and their future plans for the homes. Cackler shared what the funds will help go towards.
“The tour is a fundraiser for the Iowa Architectural Foundation, and we provide programming throughout the year to students and adults to teach them more about architecture,” Cackler said.
While early bird tickets are sold out, there are still regular price tickets available for $48. They are available on EVENTBRITE. The ticket price includes tours of all four homes and the Q&A Zoom with the homeowners. Tickets are required for access. Cackler explained why attending an event like this can create inspiration for future house developments.
“I think people really like to have their living space kind of flow into the next and be able to open up their home to their families while not being divided by specific rooms,” Cackler said. “It also is a way to bring the outdoors in. That’s one of the things that’s the greatest about these homes is that they have a lot of windows and you can really enjoy the outside views from your house.”
For more information about sponsorships, tours, classes and special events, you can go to www.iowaarchfoundation.org. To hear the full interview with Claudia Cackler click below.