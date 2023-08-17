(Greenfield) – The Iowa Aviation Museum in Greenfield is set to host an annual celebration this weekend.
The 30th annual Wings Fly-In/Drive-In and Hall of Fame induction is slated for Saturday at 2251 Airport Road in Greenfield. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with a pancake breakfast served by the Fontanelle Lions Club. The event also includes the annual induction ceremony for the Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame. Kris Schildberg with the museum says this year’s inductee into the Hall of Fame is Jim Zangger, who has been involved in aviation for decades in northwest Iowa.
"Jim was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but him and his family had an airport at Larchwood," said Schildberg. "Jim began his flying lessons really early and by the age of 10, he already had time logged in. On his 16th birthday, he flew the plane to the county seat, got out and walked over to get his driver's license. He already had his pilot's license."
Schildberg says the museum takes applications each year for the Hall of Fame, which are scored blindly by a committee.
"We have a committee, which is separate from the museum," said Schildberg. "There are three different individuals on them from different parts of the state of Iowa. The committee does not know who else is on the committee. They send their results into us and we tabulate them. Therefore, the museum has no input of who gets selected."
Everyone who attends the breakfast and induction also receives admission to the Iowa Aviation Museum for the day. Schildberg says the museum’s staff has been hard at work keeping the museum up.
"We've got over 900 biographies in the back room of people with aviation ties," said Schildberg. "We just keep adding to it. We've got a wonderful display in the front room, including a Norden Bombsight. Our aircraft are all vintage-related and they are gorgeous. We've got a wonderful library and the Hall of Fame in the back room."
Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for school age children. Pilots in command and children younger than preschool are free. For more information, call (641) 343-7183. Schildberg was a recent guest on KMA’s Morning Show. You can hear her full interview below.